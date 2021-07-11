Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to Post $0.82 EPS

Brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings per share of $0.82 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($1.76) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 146.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $5.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.16 to $10.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.24 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 7.48%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $168.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.43.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,089,772. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.7% in the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $159.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.70. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -33.59 and a beta of 2.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $190.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

