Brokerages Anticipate PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to Announce -$1.84 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) will announce ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.06) to ($1.67). PTC Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($2.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.08) to ($6.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($1.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.50% and a negative return on equity of 95.96%. The business’s revenue was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.81) EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on PTCT. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.08.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $44.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $37.12 and a 52 week high of $70.82.

In related news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $37,861.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PTC Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,210,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,053,000 after buying an additional 182,088 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 25.4% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 5,293,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,130 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,069,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $145,324,000 after purchasing an additional 72,719 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 95.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,101,000 after purchasing an additional 680,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,409,000 after purchasing an additional 104,952 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology.

