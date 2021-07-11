Brokerages Anticipate RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $1.00 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.99. RBC Bearings reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.39 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.74 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.97 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 8.08%. RBC Bearings’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.33.

In related news, Director Edward Stewart sold 1,600 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.38, for a total value of $309,408.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 10,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,998,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,240 shares of company stock worth $11,576,304. 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,026,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in RBC Bearings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,716,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROLL stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,183. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.27. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 8.25. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

