Brokerages Anticipate The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Will Post Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will post earnings per share of $2.24 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.28. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $1.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full-year earnings of $8.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.00 to $10.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

THG has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $137.62 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $286,919.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,546.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,791 shares of company stock valued at $2,073,846 in the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $50,586,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $37,487,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,478,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,466,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,814,000 after acquiring an additional 216,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter worth $20,579,000. 85.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

