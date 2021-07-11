Brokerages Expect AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AdaptHealth’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.34. AdaptHealth reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 262.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AdaptHealth will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.19 to $1.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AdaptHealth.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.28). AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 2.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $482.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.31 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AHCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AdaptHealth from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist began coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on AdaptHealth in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.85.

In related news, CEO Stephen P. Griggs acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.14 per share, with a total value of $96,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AHCO stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.05. The company had a trading volume of 811,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.04, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AdaptHealth has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home healthcare equipment, medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

