Brokerages Expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $50.81 Million

Brokerages expect Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) to report $50.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.17 million and the highest estimate coming in at $51.47 million. Apollo Investment posted sales of $56.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year sales of $209.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.99 million to $210.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $218.18 million, with estimates ranging from $215.96 million to $220.52 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Apollo Investment had a net margin of 51.61% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AINV shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Apollo Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $13.75 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, boosted their target price on Apollo Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.92.

NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $7.33 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $899.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. Apollo Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 15.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 48,810 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 101.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 118,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 59,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Investment by 476.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 52,687 shares in the last quarter. 33.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

