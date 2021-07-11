Brokerages Expect Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) to Announce $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) will announce earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cal-Maine Foods’ earnings. Cal-Maine Foods reported earnings per share of $1.24 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 79%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will report full year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $1.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Cal-Maine Foods.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CALM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

NASDAQ CALM traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.01. The company had a trading volume of 246,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,076. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $34.42 and a one year high of $46.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.52.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $27,429,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,223,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,024,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,467,000 after acquiring an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 186,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 500.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 222,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 185,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

