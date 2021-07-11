Brokerages Expect CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to Post $1.69 EPS

Brokerages predict that CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.69 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarMax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.51 and the highest is $1.94. CarMax reported earnings per share of $1.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarMax will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $7.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $6.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.20 to $8.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CarMax.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.67.

NYSE:KMX traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.84. 743,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,416,107. CarMax has a 12 month low of $84.70 and a 12 month high of $138.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,512,245.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,058 shares of company stock worth $46,542,239 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,702,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,499,000 after purchasing an additional 44,139 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CarMax by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,556,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,516,000 after acquiring an additional 28,069 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

