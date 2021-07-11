Brokerages Expect CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Analysts expect that CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CME Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.15 billion. CME Group posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CME Group will report full year sales of $4.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $4.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $5.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CME Group.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CME has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CME. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $81,968,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

CME stock opened at $209.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.83. CME Group has a 12-month low of $146.89 and a 12-month high of $221.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

