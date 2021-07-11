Brokerages Expect Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Will Post Earnings of $1.71 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings. Coherent reported earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 228.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Coherent will report full-year earnings of $6.18 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.13 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.28. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on COHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on Coherent in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Coherent has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $1,245,000. Cortland Associates Inc. MO purchased a new stake in Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the first quarter valued at about $3,035,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Coherent by 4.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,538,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

COHR traded up $3.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $258.87. 232,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $261.53. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.70 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $270.99.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

