Brokerages Expect Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) to Post $0.55 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Core-Mark’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. Core-Mark posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Core-Mark will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.61. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Core-Mark.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CORE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Core-Mark currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

NASDAQ:CORE opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $47.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engaged Capital LLC bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,704,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Core-Mark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,780,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Core-Mark by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,093,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,448,000 after buying an additional 323,930 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Core-Mark by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 789,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,543,000 after buying an additional 67,149 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Core-Mark by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,024,000 after buying an additional 57,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

