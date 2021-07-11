Brokerages Expect Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.22 Billion

Brokerages expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) will report $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.02 billion. Darden Restaurants posted sales of $1.53 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.27 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.82 billion to $10.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Darden Restaurants.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.24) EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.09%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $1,857,873.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,999,116.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,885 shares of company stock worth $11,517,334. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,666,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,514,648,000 after buying an additional 151,896 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after buying an additional 928,228 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 11.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $192,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

