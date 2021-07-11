Brokerages Expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. Huron Consulting Group reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $203.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.29 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 2.86%. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HURN. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $899,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,722 shares in the company, valued at $7,868,881.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 17,945 shares of company stock valued at $950,540 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HURN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 243.5% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HURN traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.01. 226,154 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. Huron Consulting Group has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $61.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.87.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

