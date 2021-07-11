Brokerages Expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to Post $7.53 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) will post earnings per share of $7.53 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.50 to $7.60. Lam Research reported earnings per share of $4.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full year earnings of $26.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.67 to $26.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $32.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.00 to $34.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. lifted their price target on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $682.86.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $612.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $625.86. The company has a market cap of $87.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $292.28 and a twelve month high of $673.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,965 shares of company stock worth $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $226,000. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $370,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

