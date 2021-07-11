Brokerages Expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to Announce $1.51 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) to post earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quaker Chemical’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.59 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40. Quaker Chemical reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 619%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will report full year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.85 to $8.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Quaker Chemical.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $429.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.67 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.26%. Quaker Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KWR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.42, for a total value of $3,546,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,166,615.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Will sold 280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.03, for a total value of $65,528.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,666.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical by 178.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2,160.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Quaker Chemical in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KWR opened at $237.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.69. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $170.31 and a twelve month high of $301.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.05%.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

