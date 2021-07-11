Brokerages Expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.40). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.95) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.28 million.

RDUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Radius Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDUS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,578. Radius Health has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $26.16. The company has a market cap of $829.53 million, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Radius Health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Radius Health by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 115,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Radius Health by 1.0% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 84,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Radius Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Radius Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

