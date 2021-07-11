Brokerages Expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to Announce $3.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $3.05 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.11. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.00 to $12.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.38 to $13.76. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.91.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at $116,969,134.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $205.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $193.07. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $205.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

