Brokerages Expect Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.84 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce earnings of $2.84 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.04. Thor Industries posted earnings of $2.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year earnings of $10.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $10.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.50 to $12.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

Shares of Thor Industries stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.05. 477,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,785. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Thor Industries has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THO. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,732 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,868 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,472 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new position in Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $385,000. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

