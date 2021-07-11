Brokerages Expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to Post $0.78 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty One analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.62. Workday reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.65.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $239.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a PE ratio of -337.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.31. Workday has a 1-year low of $174.52 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 14,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,810,469.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total transaction of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,496 shares of company stock valued at $39,283,368 over the last three months. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,130,690,000 after buying an additional 207,483 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its stake in Workday by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,127,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $988,978,000 after buying an additional 422,679 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

