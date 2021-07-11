Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $11.28 Million Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $11,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Agricole S A boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 132.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $146.01 on Friday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.43 and a twelve month high of $148.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.09, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TMUS. Redburn Partners began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.52.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

