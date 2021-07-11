Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,613 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $6,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $190.37 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.20. The firm has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.33 and a 1 year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $196.90 per share, with a total value of $98,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.67.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

