Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires 7,839 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,839 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $6,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. FMR LLC increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 37,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 26,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $105.25 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.64 and a 1 year high of $108.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.94.

