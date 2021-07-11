Brown Advisory Inc. Acquires Shares of 120,886 Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 120,886 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.40% of Upland Software as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Upland Software by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 13.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 167,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 473,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,155 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upland Software alerts:

In other news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $424,440.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,723,891.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,731. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software stock opened at $41.02 on Friday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.40 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $73.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Equities research analysts predict that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.