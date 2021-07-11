Brown Advisory Inc. Boosts Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 382.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 266,720 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.06% of NortonLifeLock worth $7,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 8,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1,648.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 416,877 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total transaction of $11,038,902.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,944.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NLOK opened at $27.66 on Friday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $28.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.70.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 21.72% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The firm had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.14.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

