Brown Advisory Inc. Buys 29,585 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 852.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Novavax were worth $5,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Novavax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Novavax in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $188.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.87. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $76.59 and a one year high of $331.68.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 125.71% and a negative net margin of 66.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.11, for a total transaction of $1,675,468.19. Also, CEO Stanley C. Erck sold 52,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.89, for a total value of $11,346,962.51. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,676 shares in the company, valued at $7,702,091.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,914 shares of company stock worth $17,382,933. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $161.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novavax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.14.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.