Brown Advisory Inc. Buys New Shares in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 342,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 1.11% of American Vanguard as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in American Vanguard by 282.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in American Vanguard during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of American Vanguard from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 4,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $82,839.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,250.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVD stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.19 million, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Vanguard Co. has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $116.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.40 million. American Vanguard had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.06%. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Vanguard Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

American Vanguard Company Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.