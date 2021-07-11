Brown Advisory Inc. Buys Shares of 208,498 Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 208,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,230,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.40% of Construction Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Construction Partners stock opened at $30.77 on Friday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $36.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.74. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ROAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Construction Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

