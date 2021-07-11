Brown Advisory Inc. Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Brown Advisory Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,989 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $7,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.3% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 112,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $15,569,486.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,376.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $133.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.56.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $142.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.00. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $142.94. The firm has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

