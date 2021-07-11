Brown Advisory Inc. Increases Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 278.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,129 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,049 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.07% of Amdocs worth $6,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amdocs by 873.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Amdocs by 112.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 505 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Amdocs during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs stock opened at $79.46 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $54.68 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.77.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support and operations, such as end-to-end systems integration, managed, testing, cloud, digital business operations, and consulting services that addresses service providers business imperatives, including consumer experience and monetization, media and digital services, enterprise and connected society, open cloud networks, new domains and disruptions, and services and hybrid operations.

