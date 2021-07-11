Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $6.48 Million Investment in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 155,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,484,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of GMS as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,951,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,213,000 after acquiring an additional 431,408 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 25.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 859,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,875,000 after acquiring an additional 173,835 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,783,000. Finally, Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 87.1% in the first quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 172,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GMS opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.24. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $50.62.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $932.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of GMS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of GMS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.63.

In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total value of $163,527.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 224,489 shares of company stock valued at $9,901,473. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

