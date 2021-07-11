Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 137,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,130,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.29% of FB Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FB Financial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in FB Financial by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in FB Financial by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 230,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,253,000 after buying an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in FB Financial by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 60.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FBK stock opened at $37.10 on Friday. FB Financial Co. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $49.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.28.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.26. FB Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $149.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.09 million. On average, analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.33.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK).

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.