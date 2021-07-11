Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 48,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.11% of Omnicell as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 20.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at about $344,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 613.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Omnicell by 21.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 194,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,221,000 after purchasing an additional 34,834 shares during the period.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered Omnicell from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Omnicell from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Omnicell stock opened at $151.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.07. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $153.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. Omnicell had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $251.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.35 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 2,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $324,594.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,737,694.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.