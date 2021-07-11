Brown Advisory Inc. Raises Holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,835 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $5,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FEZ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,725,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 49,695 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 119,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 59,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FEZ opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.81. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.38.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

