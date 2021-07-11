Brown Advisory Inc. Reduces Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 29.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,231 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.17% of PotlatchDeltic worth $6,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 457.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the first quarter valued at $98,000. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PCH shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $55.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.31. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.09.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The company’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.78%.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $1,214,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lindeke Driscoll sold 18,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $1,106,946.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

