Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 2,683 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Brown Advisory Inc. cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.05% of Hasbro worth $7,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HAS. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other Hasbro news, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $3,015,670.35. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,546.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $97.98 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.78 and a 1-year high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.55. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.