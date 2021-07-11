Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 31,060 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Brown Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,060 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.60% of MiMedx Group worth $6,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 42.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $11.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.80. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.02.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 35.25% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. The business had revenue of $59.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

