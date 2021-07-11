Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $6.18 Million Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 105,210 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $6,178,000. Brown Advisory Inc. owned 0.32% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $4,655,000. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $2,221,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter valued at $418,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares in the company, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $82.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.42 and a twelve month high of $83.88.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.