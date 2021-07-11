BSCView (BSCV) Price Hits $0.0367 on Top Exchanges

BSCView (CURRENCY:BSCV) traded down 19.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last week, BSCView has traded 38.8% lower against the dollar. One BSCView coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0367 or 0.00000108 BTC on major exchanges. BSCView has a market cap of $433,372.23 and $387.00 worth of BSCView was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00045632 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.56 or 0.00116665 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.19 or 0.00162762 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33,940.20 or 1.00096001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $324.47 or 0.00956911 BTC.

About BSCView

BSCView’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,801,399 coins. BSCView’s official Twitter account is @bscview

According to CryptoCompare, “Bscview provides a set of comprehensive trading tools available for Binance Smart Chain. It's designed to allow users to chart, trade and research with efficiency to maximize their profit potential. “

BSCView Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCView directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCView should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSCView using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

