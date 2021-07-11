Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.19.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BMBL shares. Loop Capital started coverage on Bumble in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bumble from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bumble in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

In other Bumble news, Director Amy Griffin bought 117,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.81 per share, for a total transaction of $5,030,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $5,224,664,000. Accel Growth Fund V Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $315,302,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $218,713,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $147,510,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bumble during the first quarter valued at $130,605,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BMBL opened at $53.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Bumble has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $84.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $170.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Bumble will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

