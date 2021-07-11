Burger Swap (BURGER) Price Tops $3.80 on Major Exchanges

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 11th. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $47.89 million and approximately $4.26 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Burger Swap has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Burger Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $3.80 or 0.00011107 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.27 or 0.00053373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $302.32 or 0.00883194 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,971,375 coins and its circulating supply is 12,596,375 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Burger Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

