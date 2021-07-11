ByteNext Hits Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million (BNU)

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. One ByteNext coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000990 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ByteNext has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $393,718.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ByteNext has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00045814 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00117611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00162775 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,994.18 or 1.00089871 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002909 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $324.92 or 0.00956671 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using US dollars.

