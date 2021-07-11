Bytom Hits One Day Volume of $11.21 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. Bytom has a market cap of $89.16 million and approximately $11.21 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytom coin can currently be bought for about $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytom has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.51 or 0.00395871 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00008526 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000046 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bytom Coin Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,690,298,812 coins and its circulating supply is 1,443,013,882 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

