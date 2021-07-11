C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Bought by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 321.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,772 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of C4 Therapeutics worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,370,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $37,754,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 58.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCCC stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.36. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.43 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $569,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $28,025.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,598 shares in the company, valued at $578,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,510 shares of company stock worth $625,804 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCC shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

