Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,303,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,568,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 1.07% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 108,023 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 241,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,624,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 129,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.56.

Shares of NEX stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 853,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,935. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.58 and a 12 month high of $5.84. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 48.49% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The company had revenue of $228.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 63.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company's Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

