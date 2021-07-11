Caas Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 671,382 Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 671,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,616,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.94% of Cytokinetics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 156,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 14,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $324,428.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 10,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $270,314.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,452 shares of company stock worth $1,920,657 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

CYTK stock opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

