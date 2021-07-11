Caas Capital Management LP Takes Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 788,055 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $55,889,000. Texas Capital Bancshares comprises about 0.6% of Caas Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Caas Capital Management LP owned 1.56% of Texas Capital Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17,450.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 925.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of analysts have commented on TCBI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Truist raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Hovde Group raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.79.

In other news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,103,815.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

TCBI stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.24. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $239.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

