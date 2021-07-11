CACHE Gold Price Up 1.6% Over Last 7 Days (CGT)

CACHE Gold (CURRENCY:CGT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. CACHE Gold has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $106,720.00 worth of CACHE Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CACHE Gold coin can now be purchased for about $58.29 or 0.00172776 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CACHE Gold has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CACHE Gold

CACHE Gold is a coin. Its launch date was June 28th, 2018. CACHE Gold’s total supply is 69,293 coins and its circulating supply is 62,294 coins. CACHE Gold’s official Twitter account is @CoingridNZ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CACHE Gold is cache.gold

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

CACHE Gold Coin Trading

