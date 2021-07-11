CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,418 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of CAE worth $15,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in CAE by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,404,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025,126 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in CAE by 13.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,140,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,979,000 after acquiring an additional 496,170 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in CAE by 305.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,102,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336,765 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in CAE by 86,641.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,035,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,448 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CAE during the fourth quarter worth $79,964,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of CAE opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.04. CAE Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $32.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.83.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $894.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.95 million. CAE had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.94%. CAE’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CAE Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of CAE from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.30.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE).

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.