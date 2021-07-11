Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Grows Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,985 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource during the fourth quarter worth about $72,829,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,929,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,628 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 55.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 4,904,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,866 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 16.3% during the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 6,876,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,799,000 after purchasing an additional 962,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NiSource by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,568,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,990,000 after acquiring an additional 821,829 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NiSource alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,484,036.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Daniel A. Creekmur sold 2,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $59,546.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,173 shares in the company, valued at $262,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,692 shares of company stock worth $293,910. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NI opened at $25.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43. NiSource Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.