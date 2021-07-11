Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $1.12 Million Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Brown sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $824,520.00. Also, Director Bruce M. Smith sold 5,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.65, for a total value of $363,990.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,328 shares of company stock worth $8,802,676. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AOS opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $47.16 and a 1 year high of $73.05.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 48.15%.

AOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

